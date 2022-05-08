Bommai assures state govt working to make K'taka top investment destination

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's current account deficit widens to 2.7% of GDP in Q3
Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth
Karnataka government tables anti-conversion bill in assembly
Senior Minister Ashoka dismisses talk of leadership change in Karnataka
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will ensure that the state becomes the top destination for the foreign and national investors.
On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to ANI after he participated in a programme where the international automobile giant Toyota signed an agreement to invest Rs 4800 crore in the state.
Bommai said the government is quietly working on various sectors which can attract investors in a big way. The sectors include IT, electronics, semiconductors, and electric vehicles. ''We will encourage investments in these sectors with our attractive offers,'' he said.
The Chief Minister mentioned that last week a mega agreement was signed with a semiconductor company and now an agreement has been signed with Toyota.
"We will soon have an agreement for electric vehicles and Karnataka will be a hub for electric vehicle manufacturers,'' he noted.
The state is seeking investment in key technology areas. ''A company like Toyota coming forward to invest in Karnataka shows that the state is investor-friendly. This is a message to the entire world,'' he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU