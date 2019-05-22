Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio were star-struck by Luke Perry

Believe it or not, even celebrities get star-struck when they see their favourite Something similar happened with two of the biggest Hollywood stars and Leonardo DiCaprio, who were over the moon working with the late

and Pitt couldn't stop gushing about the late star and reminisced working with him in a recent interview with Esquire, reported

recalled seeing Perry when he walked onto the set of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and said, "I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, 'Oh my God, that's over there!'"

Pitt couldn't agree more as he shared that he practically yelled looking at the late star, "That's Luke f--king Perry!"

"We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers," Pitt explained.

"It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him," he added.

Looking back, the men said it was a "really special" experience that they will cherish forever.

"Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him," Pitt revealed.

Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

Unfortunately, in the years that and Pitt have worked in the film industry, they have encountered many stars who have since passed, including their 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Reynolds was originally supposed to play George Spahn, but he passed away at the age of 82 in September 2018. He was replaced by his friend

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film premiered at yesterday and received a six-minute standing ovation at the event.

The official trailer of the upcoming film released yesterday and received an overwhelming response from the critics and audience alike. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, late Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and It is produced by and

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' hits the theatres on July 26, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)