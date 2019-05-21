Cannes 2019: Sonam means business in white tuxedo with a twist

And this is how it's done! made her first red carpet appearance at and this time she is slaying it like a boss in a white tuxedo with a unique twist.

Trust Sonam to pull off the most stunning and out-of-the-box outfits and she never fails to impress. After raising the temperature in a gold Abu and couture, which she wore for the on Monday, the went for something more formal for the red carpet.

Dressed in a Ralph & Russo couture tuxedo with a long train like extension attached to her jacket, Sonam looks like she means business.

The Bollywood completed the look with a set of stunning Chopard jewellery and white stilettoes. Her hair, tied into a neat bun, beautifully complemented her overall look.

So far, white has been the most opted colour by B-Town beauties during this year's Right from to Aishwarya Rai, everyone has trusted the colour for at least one of their red carpet outfits.

So much so, that and Aishwarya almost had a faceoff moment, as both the women wore a ruffled white gown to the red carpet. The only striking difference between their dresses was that Aishwarya's gown came with a heavy feather detailing.

