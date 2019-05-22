Fans in awe of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' trailer

The official of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' has been winning hearts ever since it released. The film which premiered at yesterday didn't just receive rave reviews from the critics but has also left the fans smitten with its powerful

The film stars some big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, The recently released is a treat to watch thanks to the actors', who nail the portrayal of their characters. The upcoming movie also happens to be the last film of late

Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the trailer features DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

The 2.34-minute-long trailer opens with introducing Al Pacino's followed by a scene of DiCaprio's character torching Nazis in a movie. From there, we see DiCaprio's during his fall from grace of Hollywood royalty.

The future looks bleak for Dalton until he meets his next-door neighbour Sharon Tate, played by Robbie. Robbie features as the late Hollywood who, in real life, was murdered in August 1969 by followers of

The trailer has been trending ever since it dropped with the hashtag #onceuponatimeinhollywood. Fans can't get enough of the recently released trailer and have been praising the actors and of course, the one and only Tarantino for his impeccable direction.

A Twitter user wrote shared stills from the trailer and wrote, "I can smell #OnceUponATimeInHollywood."

"Oh my GOD. The Scarface reference with ("say hello to my little friend") AND the Inglorious Basterds reference....film lovers' everywhere screamed. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood," another user tweeted.

Another fan applauded the filmmaker's work and wrote," #OnceUponATimeInHollywood is an odd one for Tarantino, but in a very good way. A pure love letter to cinema and the 1960s, with a career-best DiCaprio performance. #Cannes2019."

An excited fan wrote, "Desperate to watch this combination #OnceUponATimeInHollywood."

Pit, DiCaprio, Tarantino, Robbie, Daniela Pick, David Heyman, and arrived to attend the screening of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at on Tuesday.

Perry, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4, will be seen on the silver screen for the last time playing the role of in the upcoming film. Perry wrapped up shooting for the film before his death, reported Weekly.

Perry isn't the first who passed away after being cast in the upcoming film. Last September, Burt Reynolds, who was set to star in the film, died before he had begun filming. He was replaced by his friend

The multi starrer film also features Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and It is produced by and

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' hits the theatres on July 26, this year.

