Bradley Cooper may replace Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Nightmare Alley'

The 'Star Is Born' director Bradley Cooper may replace Leonardo DiCaprio in Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'.
Cooper is in early talks for the male lead, however, it is not clear if Cooper's deal will close at this stage, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
'Nightmare Alley' will be based on William Lindsay Gresham's novel which was earlier adapted into a Fox feature starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell.
The film's story revolves around a con man who teams up with female psychiatrist for a mentalist routine but discovers that he was manipulated by her.
Written by Del Toro with Kim Morgan, the film will be produced by J Miles Dale.
