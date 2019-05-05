Washington: Activists, politicians voice concern over human rights violations in Pak's Sindh

Human Rights activists and politicians have shown concern over the growing state-run violations of human rights in and other provinces of at a seminar here on Saturday.

The event titled 'Rights, Security and Development in Sindh: Realities for Pakistan's Southern Province' was organised by the Sindhi

A panel of speakers including Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Michael Kugelman, at the and T Kumar, former International Advocacy Director USA, highlighted the persecution of Sindhi political activists in the hands of state and non-state actors in

The speakers deliberated on issues of US- relationship, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Human Rights in and Sindh's key geopolitical role.

Lakhu Luhana, of Sindhi said, "The overwhelming message of the seminar was that Pakistan is a security state, currently with an absolute control of all policy and institutions that has resulted in unprecedented violations of human rights of Sindhi people and other oppressed nations, Baloch and Pashtuns, and threat to regional and global security."

activists including Dr Naseer Dashti, Baloch Human Rights Council and the of the Sindhi Baloch Forum and Siraj Khan Moomand, and member also attended the seminar and revealed about the violations of human rights in and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There is growing dissatisfaction among the people of as they have been facing issues ranging from arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, torture, extra-judicial killings and political repression.

The minorities, including the Christians and Hindus, living in Sindh province are facing persecution in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists. Young Hindu and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam.

A 2015 report by the Partnership - Pakistan in collaboration with found that at least 1,000 girls are forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan every year. It is girls from lower-caste, poor Hindu families who are forcibly converted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)