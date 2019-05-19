Breastfeeding makes women less prone to heart diseases

Mothers who breastfeed their babies are less prone to that develop later in life, a study has found.

The findings of the study were presented at the annual meeting, ECE 2019.

"These findings indicate that lowers the risk of in women. However, this is an association study only, we are now interested in looking at establishing the underlying causes of this protective effect," said Prof Irene Lambrinoudaki,

has earlier shown to reduce the risk of and the risk of in women. It has also been established that can help mothers to maintain healthy body weight and regulate their blood sugar.

Researchers measured markers of heart and blood vessel in postmenopausal women, in relation to their history of breastfeeding.

After adjusting for other cardiovascular risk factors, including body weight, age, cholesterol levels, and smoking habits, the data indicated that women who breastfed had significantly lower levels of and risk indicators.

This effect was even more significant in women who had breastfed for longer periods of time.

Prof Lambrinoudaki comments, "If we can show causality for the protective effect, women will have one more reason to their infants, beyond the already documented benefits of breastfeeding for short- and long term of both them and their children.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)