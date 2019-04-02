BSF DG condoles death of personnel in ceasefire violation, assures support to troops

Paying tribute to (BSF) T who lost his life in ceasefire violation by in Poonch, (DG) BSF RK Mishra on Thursday extended support to the troops.

Mishra, who lent a shoulder to the mortal remains of the BSF jawan, told reporters here, "It's an unfortunate incident. The message to the troops is that don't get demoralised, we are solidly behind you."

"It is unfortunate that is targeting the civilians. However, we are retaliating very strongly and efficiently," he added.

Lalminlun and a five-year-old girl were killed in a ceasefire violation by in Mankote and sectors of Poonch. Moreover, a total of five security personnel were injured in the attack.

According to the officials, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

