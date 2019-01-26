BSF exchange sweets with Pakistani troops at Attari border on Republic Day

(BSF) troops on Saturday exchanged sweets with their Pakistani counterparts at the Attari- border in on the occasion of the 70th

The (BSF) also hoisted the tricolour at and distributed sweets among themselves to celebrate the occasion.

As a goodwill gesture, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on the and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali, despite cross-border tensions.

In 2018, BSF had refused to exchange greetings on due to rising incidents of ceasefire violations and border tension.

The tradition of exchanging sweets had briefly come to halt in 2016 in the wake of an attack on the camp in Uri.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)