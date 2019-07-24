BSF organise five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' celebrations

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' (Kargil Victory Day) celebrations.

The celebrations started on Saturday (July 20) in the border areas to mark the 20th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

The five-kilometre run commenced in the morning from the cantonment area with over 150-200 participants.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Inspector-General of police of BSF Punjab Frontier, Madhusudan Sharma said, "We have organised this run to honour the memory of our martyrs. This event is a part of BSF's week-long Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations."

The 'Kargil Vijay Divas' on July 26 is being celebrated in a grand manner this year with a view to rekindle the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in 'Operation Vijay'.

As part of its celebrations, the BSF will organise tours of the Cadet Corps (NCC) and the Service Scheme (NSS) students to border checkpoints under 'Know your forces' programme and special events will be organised at schools in border areas to celebrate the day.

In addition to the five-kilometre run, open competitions to write patriotic slogans, arms exhibition, bicycle rallies, a camel safari in Rajasthan and blood donation camps are also being organised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)