BSP on wait and watch mode on Mahagathbandhan in UP

Amid speculation on finalisation of 2019 seat-sharing arrangement between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, top sources in BSP told ANI that party is still analysing and discussions on seat sharing are yet to take concrete shape.
Top BSP sources also informed that BSP Chief Mayawati is holding a series of meetings with party leaders from within the Uttar Pradesh as well as from outside the state as well.
Sources further said that the BSP chief is yet to take the final call on Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as the party is observing political developments and is currently on a wait and watch mode.
It has been widely reported that SP BSP alliance is sealed however there is no official word from the BSP.
Mayawati had openly expressed her reservation with Congress party which is playing a key role in stitching Mahagathbandhan against Modi led NDA government in 2019 general elections.
BSP chief Mayawati was first to offer her party’s support to the Congress for the formation of government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
In another political churn, there is an attempt to form non-BJP and non-Congress front ahead of 2019 elections. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is spearheading this move. KCR has already met with Mamata Banerjee yesterday and is expected to meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav as well.
