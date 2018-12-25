BSP on wait and watch mode on Mahagathbandhan in UP

Amid speculation on finalisation of 2019 seat-sharing arrangement between and Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, top sources in BSP told that party is still analysing and discussions on seat sharing are yet to take concrete shape.

Top BSP sources also informed that is holding a series of meetings with party leaders from within the as well as from outside the state as well.

Sources further said that the is yet to take the final call on Gathbandhan in as the party is observing political developments and is currently on a wait and watch mode.

It has been widely reported that alliance is sealed however there is no official word from the BSP.

had openly expressed her reservation with party which is playing a key role in stitching Mahagathbandhan against Modi led NDA government in 2019

was first to offer her party’s support to the for the formation of government in and

In another political churn, there is an attempt to form non-BJP and non- front ahead of 2019 elections. K Chandrashekhar Rao is spearheading this move. KCR has already met with Mamata Banerjee yesterday and is expected to meet Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav as well.

