BSP supporter mistakenly votes for BJP, chops off finger

Pawan Kumar, who claims to be a staunch (BSP) supporter, chopped off his finger after he "mistakingly voted" for the in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kumar said he accidentally pressed the button of BJP's lotus instead of BSP's elephant on the EVM.

"I accidentally pressed the button having Lotus symbol instead of an elephant. I chopped my finger for the mistake," he said.

Kumar, who hails from Abdullapur Hulasan village in Shikarpur area of the constituency, voted for BJP sitting instead of Yogesh Verma, the candidate fielded by the alliance of the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded at 5 pm with a turnout of 67.55 per cent.

Remaining 64 seats in the state will go to polls in the next five phases of elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

