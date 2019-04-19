JUST IN
Delhi Police personnel injured in gunbattle with criminal

ANI  |  General News 

A Delhi Police officer was injured in an encounter that broke out with a wanted criminal in the national capital on Thursday night.

The firing started near Cross River Mall situated in Shahdara area between Delhi Police's Special Staff Team and the criminal at around 10 PM last night.

More details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 10:06 IST

