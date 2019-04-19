Delhi Police personnel injured in gunbattle with criminal

-
ALSO READ
HC allows Batla House encounter convict to attend sister's wedding under police custody
Sohrabuddin's brother challenges acquittals in encounter case
Sohrabuddin killed with dual motive of monetary and political gains, court told
Sohrabuddin case: All 22 accused, including 21 cops, acquitted
Sohrabuddin Shiekh encounter case: Kin approaches Bombay HC challenging acquittal of accused
-
A Delhi Police officer was injured in an encounter that broke out with a wanted criminal in the national capital on Thursday night.
The firing started near Cross River Mall situated in Shahdara area between Delhi Police's Special Staff Team and the criminal at around 10 PM last night.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU