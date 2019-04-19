Ratan Tata meets Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Industrialist Ratan N met in on April 17, sources said.

The meeting, which RSS functionaries say was a courtesy visit, lasted two hours at the organisation's headquarters.

This was Tata's second visit to the RSS headquarters, the first being more than two years ago- on December 28, 2016.

The industrialist arrived in on Tuesday and left the city after meeting the on Wednesday.

Last year, in August, and had shared the stage at a function in to mark the birth centenary of late RSS was the chief guest at that event.

The then had praised the industrialist, saying, "Everyone was keen to hear Mr Tata, but when I asked him he said he feels shy of speaking," adding that "those who do work, they feel shy of speaking and their work always speaks for itself."

The confidential meeting came at a time when are underway in Several business leaders have been extending support to various political parties and organisations.

On Thursday, tweeted a montage video in which Mukesh Ambani, the of Reliance Industries, extended support to Deora in his fight against Shiv Sena's for South parliamentary constituency.

"Having represented South for 10 years, I believe, Milind has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural ecosystem of the South constituency," Ambani is seen saying in the video clip.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)