Budget will reflect PM's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Narendra Singh Tomar

for Parliamentary Affairs Singh on Friday said that Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' will be reflected in the Interim Budget.

"The BJP-led government has presented the Budget four times before this in which there were many provisions keeping in mind the poor, youth and development. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been our government's mantra and it will reflect in the Budget," told ANI here.

Piyush Goyal, who examined the final copy of the Interim Budget document on Thursday evening, will present the Budget in the at 11 am.

Goyal was appointed on January 23 with undergoing treatment in the

The Interim Budget, also known as a vote on account, will seek the Parliament's nod for meeting the expenditure for the first six months of new fiscal-2019-20. A full-fledged Budget will be presented in Parliament once the new is formed after the General Elections, due in March-April.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)