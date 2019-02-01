Govt didn't perform in 5 years, what will they do now, questions Cong

The party on Friday said that nothing is expected from the interim budget, which the government is scheduled to present in the Parliament today.

"Those who could not do anything in the last five years what good can they do with this budget? They will just try to tell their populist schemes in it. Till now all the budgets they have presented common man has not benefited even by a bit. They anyway have only 4 months, out of which two months will be spent in polls. They will ll try to introduce populist schemes in the budget keeping an eye on Lok Sabha polls," of the party in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, told ANI.

Meanwhile, arrived at the Parliament earlier today, ahead of the presentation of the interim budget.

This is NDA government's sixth and last financial exercise, which will seek Parliament's nod for spending for six months of the new financial year till the formation of the new government at the Centre.

The new Central government, likely to get elected after the by May, is expected to present a full-fledged budget in July, which will be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey.

As per the standard practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented by the new government. If the budget date falls few months ahead of polls, then an Interim Budget is presented.

Goyal, who examined the final copy of the document on Thursday evening here, will present the budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. He is also expected to address the media around 3.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)