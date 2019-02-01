JUST IN
Govt didn't perform in 5 years, what will they do now, questions Cong
Congress' Manish Tewari claims Budget leak

ANI  |  Politics 

Minutes before the Interim Budget was to be tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress National spokesperson Manish Tewari on Friday alleged the Budget has been "leaked".

Tewari alleged that major points of the Interim Budget were being circulated to the media by "government sources".

On Twitter, Tewari posted images of the pointers, and wrote: "These pointers are being Circulated to Media people by Govt Sources . If all this or substantive amount of these proposals find reflection in the budget would it not tantamount to a BUDGET LEAK ?."

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 11:01 IST

