'Buffalo Boys' to represent Singapore in Oscars

Action drama film, 'Buffalo Boys' is all set to represent Singapore in the foreign-language Oscars category.
Directed by Mike Wiluan, the film is based in the 19th century Java and is a perfect combination of rich Indonesian historical and cultural elements, reports Variety.
Explaining the plot of the film, Singapore Film Commission director Joachim Ng said that Buff 'Buffalo Boys' explores the universally resonating themes of family ties and justice. The film was premiered in July at both Fantasia festival in Canada and the New York Asian Film Festival.
Wiluan said that the cross-culture film is a venture between Singapore and Indonesian creative economy. While Singapore submits films in the category every year, none has bagged a nomination till now.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU