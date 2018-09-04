Nicki Minaj handles wardrobe malfunction like a 'Queen'

American Minaj flawlessly dealt with a during her performance at the 018 Made in America Festival in

The 'Queen' was one of the headliners at the festival alongside Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and In the middle of the performance, the top part of Nicki's dress moved sideways, exposing her breasts, E! Online reported.

The singer, however, handled the situation by fixing her dress in one seamless dance movie.

A Twitter user, commenting on the wardrobe malfunction, wrote, " Last night Nicki's tits said "TO FREEDOM!" And I don't have a problem with it. Free yourself like said."

The 'Super Bass' singer, in response to this, said "They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage. I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile... ummmm they were not!"

On the work front, has recently joined hands with Internationally acclaimed Korean-Pop band for a new single 'Idol'.

