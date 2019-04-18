Bulandshahr BJP candidate confined for a day for seeking votes at polling booth

-
ALSO READ
405 illegal weapons, 739 live cartridges seized in Bulandshahr
2 arrested for Bulandshahr violence
BJP candidate put under house arrest in Bulandshahr
UP: Criminal with bounty of Rs 25,000 held in Bulandshahr
Bulandshahr cop's murder: Family alleges conspiracy, points finger at state police
-
Bhola Singh, BJP candidate from Bulandshahr, was placed under house confinement for a day on Thursday after he allegedly sought blessings from voters at a polling booth of his constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Singh has been ordered not to leave home till 6 pm today, which eventually means that he cannot leave his house until polling is over.
The district administration decided to act against Singh after he was seen seeking votes from voters in a viral video at JP Janata Inter College polling station.
Bulandshahr District Collector Abhay Singh said, "A candidate can visit polling booths in his constituency but cannot speak to the voters there. When we came to know that he (Singh) sought blessings from voters inside a polling station, we served him a notice and ordered confinement for a day."
In Lucknow, Additional Election Commissioner Brahm Dev Ram Tripathi told ANI, "It has come to notice that the candidate was campaigning at a polling booth. An urgent report has been sought and action is being taken".
Voting for eight out of 80 parliamentary constituencies is underway in Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU