Bulandshahr BJP candidate confined for a day for seeking votes at polling booth

Bhola Singh, BJP candidate from Bulandshahr, was placed under house confinement for a day on Thursday after he allegedly sought blessings from voters at a polling booth of his constituency in

Singh has been ordered not to leave home till 6 pm today, which eventually means that he cannot leave his house until polling is over.

The district administration decided to act against Singh after he was seen seeking votes from voters in a viral video at polling station.

District Collector Abhay Singh said, "A candidate can visit polling booths in his constituency but cannot speak to the voters there. When we came to know that he (Singh) sought blessings from voters inside a polling station, we served him a notice and ordered confinement for a day."

In Lucknow, told ANI, "It has come to notice that the candidate was campaigning at a polling booth. An urgent report has been sought and action is being taken".

Voting for eight out of 80 parliamentary constituencies is underway in Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

