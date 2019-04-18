Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh

filed his nomination from constituency on Thursday in the presence of BSP

"SP and BSP both have worked together in and 'gathbandhan' will take the state on the path of development," said Yadav, before filing his nomination papers.

"BJP has to give an account of its work in the last 5 years at centre and 2 years in the state," he added.

SP, BSP and RLD are contesting the polls in alliance in in which the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three.

Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri constituency, is the sitting from

is undergoing polling today in the second phase for 8 parliamentary constituencies. It went to polls on April 11 for 8 constituencies.

Remaining seats will witness polling in the next five phases, and counting of votes will take place on May 18.

