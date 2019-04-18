Maharashtra: Specially-abled staff solely manages polling booth, girls welcome senior citizens at booth by touching their feet

A specially-abled staff solely managed the polling booth number 193 at Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday during the second phase of the in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the booth's presiding said: "This booth is being managed by specially-abled staff only. I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy."

At a polling booth in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, girls wore traditional Maharashtrian attire and welcomed senior citizens by touching their feet. and sitting from the constituency cast his vote in the polling station here.

also cast his vote at a polling station in Solapur.

Earlier today, an EVM had malfunctioned at a polling booth in Shastri Nagar of Solapur.

Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats which fall under Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is underway in the second phase of polling.

