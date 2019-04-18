Maharashtra: Specially-abled staff solely manages polling booth, girls welcome senior citizens at booth by touching their feet

A specially-abled staff solely managed the polling booth number 193 at Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday during the second phase of the General elections in the state.
Speaking to ANI, the booth's presiding officer Sanjay Pawar said: "This booth is being managed by specially-abled staff only. I appeal to all specially-abled persons to cast their votes to strengthen democracy."
At a polling booth in Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, girls wore traditional Maharashtrian attire and welcomed senior citizens by touching their feet. Maharashtra Congress chief and sitting Member of Parliament from the constituency Ashok Chavan cast his vote in the polling station here.
Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde also cast his vote at a polling station in Solapur.
Earlier today, an EVM had malfunctioned at a polling booth in Shastri Nagar of Solapur.
Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats which fall under Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is underway in the second phase of polling.
