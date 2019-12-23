Anti-Citizenship Act protest: Internet services restored in Meerut

JUST IN
Meanwhile, all schools in the district will remain closed due to cold weather conditions

ANI  |  General News 

Citizenship Act, caa protests

The internet services, which had been suspended in Meerut following violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were restored in the district on Sunday, District Magistrate Anil Dhanga said.

Meanwhile, all schools in the district will remain closed due to cold weather conditions, Dhanga added.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Internet services have been suspended in several places as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing situation.
First Published: Mon, December 23 2019. 02:18 IST

