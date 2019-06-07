JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

CBI court allows IRCTC scam accused Vinay Kochhar to travel Singapore, UK
Business Standard

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence

ANI  |  Politics 

A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has been convened for Friday at the official residence of Defence Minister Rajasthan Singh.

Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Prakash Javadekar and Prahlad Joshi are other members of the Parliamentary Affairs committee.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU