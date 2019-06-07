Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence

-
A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has been convened for Friday at the official residence of Defence Minister Rajasthan Singh.
Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Prakash Javadekar and Prahlad Joshi are other members of the Parliamentary Affairs committee.
Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan are special invitees.
