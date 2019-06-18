Calcutta HC turns down CBI's plea for urgent hearing in Rajeev Kumar case

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a CBI plea seeking an urgent hearing in the case relating to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's in connection with Saradha Chit Fund scam.

The court dismissed the plea saying that the hearing will be held as per the scheduled hearing on July 2 and that there will be no urgent hearing.

The court had earlier directed that "no coercive step" be taken against Kumar for a month by the CBI in Saradha chit fund scam case.

Kumar, who had earlier headed the West Bengal Police's SIT that probe the case, is accused of tampering with evidence in the multi-crore Saradha scam.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 15:36 IST

