Punjab tightens noose around drug trafficking

To combat the menace of drug trafficking in Punjab, the of (NCB) held meetings with state officials on Tuesday.

During the meetings, the officers deliberated upon the current extent of drug menace in and the ways to counter the same. Besides, collaboration in training, operations, enforcement and other areas were discussed and modalities were also agreed upon.

In addition, significant deployment of NCB's officers has been made in the state to effectively counter the drug trafficking problem.

The officers have been given a task to specially target the trafficking in opioids (opium, heroin, poppy husk) and cannabis apart from checking diversion and abuse of especially Tramadol. They have also been instructed to target large Drug Trafficking Operatives (DTOs) and take action for seizures/forfeitures of their properties.

The of the held meetings with the of Police, of Police, Special Task Force, six of police, eight Senior Superintendents of Police and four Superintendents of districts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)