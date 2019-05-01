Caster Semenya loses landmark testosterone levels case against IAAF

Caster Semenya, the double Olympic champion has lost her appeal against the introduction of new rules regulating the levels for athletes with differences of sex development (DSD).

The (CAS) announced that its panel has rejected the South African's challenge against the IAAF' "by a majority" but the panel added that they have some serious concerns regarding the future application of the new rules, reported.

After the verdict was announced, tweeted, "Sometimes it's better to react with no reaction".

This ruling by CAS means that will not be eligible to compete in her favoured events, the 800m and 1,500m, at the World Championships in later this year as she has missed the cut-off point of six months.

However, she might be eligible to compete in the 5,000m which she won in the South African championship last month, as that discipline is not one of the events covered under the new IAAF regulations.

has 30 days to appeal the CAS ruling to the

IAAF's new regulations now require any with who wishes to compete in international track and field events from 400 metres to the mile to reduce their levels, should they want to continue competing as women.

Under the IAAF's rules, athletes who fall in the category of would now be required to reduce their blood level for a continuous period of at least six months, maintaining those levels continuously for the rest of their athletic career.

