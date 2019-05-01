Caster Semenya loses landmark testosterone levels case against IAAF

-
Caster Semenya, the double Olympic champion has lost her appeal against the introduction of new rules regulating the testosterone levels for athletes with differences of sex development (DSD).
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that its panel has rejected the South African's challenge against the IAAF' "by a majority" but the panel added that they have some serious concerns regarding the future application of the new rules, CNN reported.
After the verdict was announced, Caster Semenya tweeted, "Sometimes it's better to react with no reaction".
This ruling by CAS means that Semenya will not be eligible to compete in her favoured events, the 800m and 1,500m, at the World Championships in Doha later this year as she has missed the cut-off point of six months.
However, she might be eligible to compete in the 5,000m which she won in the South African championship last month, as that discipline is not one of the events covered under the new IAAF regulations.
Semenya has 30 days to appeal the CAS ruling to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.
IAAF's new regulations now require any athlete with DSD who wishes to compete in international track and field events from 400 metres to the mile to reduce their testosterone levels, should they want to continue competing as women.
Under the IAAF's rules, athletes who fall in the category of DSD would now be required to reduce their blood testosterone level for a continuous period of at least six months, maintaining those levels continuously for the rest of their athletic career.
