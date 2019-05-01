Messi's statement about bringing the cup back sounded like threat: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the way Messi stated that Argentina wanted to bring back Champions League cup, it sounded like a threat to him.
"Messi said before the start of the season that they wanted to bring back this cup - that sounded already like a threat to me! Now we are here, we want to go to the final as well," Goal.com quoted Klopp, as saying.
Messi has scored 46 goals this season but Klopp is not worried about just Messi as he feels that Barcelona has the highest quality team.
"It is not only about Messi, but it is about Messi of course. Can we concentrate on Messi? We should, in certain moments," Klopp said.
"But then they have 10 world-class players around who can decide the game. They have the highest quality team, they are already Spanish champions," he added.
The 51-year-old even opined over the much-debated argument, which is, whether Ronaldo is better or Messi.
"For me, from the players I've seen, Messi would be the number one, 100 per cent. We don't need to say that Cristiano Ronaldo isn't good as well," Klopp said.
Klopp's Liverpool will be facing Barcelona in the semi-finals of Champions League on May 2.
