Messi's statement about bringing the cup back sounded like threat: Klopp

Jurgen said that the way stated that wanted to bring back cup, it sounded like a threat to him.

" said before the start of the season that they wanted to bring back this cup - that sounded already like a threat to me! Now we are here, we want to go to the final as well," Goal.com quoted Klopp, as saying.

has scored 46 goals this season but is not worried about just Messi as he feels that has the highest quality team.

"It is not only about Messi, but it is about Messi of course. Can we concentrate on Messi? We should, in certain moments," said.

"But then they have 10 world-class players around who can decide the game. They have the highest quality team, they are already Spanish champions," he added.

The 51-year-old even opined over the much-debated argument, which is, whether Ronaldo is better or Messi.

"For me, from the players I've seen, Messi would be the number one, 100 per cent. We don't need to say that isn't good as well," Klopp said.

Klopp's will be facing in the semi-finals of on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)