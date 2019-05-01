Liverpool CEO urges fans to behave themselves ahead of Champions League semi-final

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has issued a statement asking the supporters of the football club to behave themselves in Barcelona after few fans were filmed pushing the local people into the Placa Reial square fountain.
"We proudly sing that we've conquered all of Europe. But let's treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC. By all means, have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let's visit here with grace and humility," Liverpool CEO tweeted on Wednesday.
Many English fans flocked to the Reial square on Tuesday, ahead of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona.
Fans were seen hanging the banners from the railings and chanted club anthem after which the events quickly escalated.
A group of visitors were caught on video pushing the local bystanders into a fountain while others watched and laughed.
Spanish police had to eventually intervene and riot vans were deployed to prevent any more supporters from entering the area.
It is being speculated that Liverpool fans have been arrested in Barcelona after allegedly assaulting staff at the Placa Reial hotel.
Jurgen Klopp's managed Liverpool will take on Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League semi-final first-leg on May 2.
