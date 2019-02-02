Caught on cam: JD(S) leader, Cong MLC engage in war of words

and Dal (Secular) leader H D and MLC Gopalaswamy engaged in a war of words during a meeting held on Saturday.

The quarrel broke out minutes after stated that no developmental works took place in district during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as between 2013 to 2018.

Responding to Revanna's claim, Gopalaswamy asserted, "How can you blame Sidharamaiah, he has allocated so many funds for carrying out developmental work. Don't blame Sidharamaiah."

Cabinet Ministers and UT Khader also attended the meeting.

This is the second time that the coalition government in faced a major blow.

On January 31, HD Kumaraswamy had threatened to step down as he got infuriated over certain remarks made by some legislators of the He also stated that the legislators were "crossing the line".

However, the clarified that the remark was made as select individuals made statements against him.

"I am telling you all and people of the state to have belief in me. Yes, I said yesterday that I will resign due to certain developments. Few people are talking against me which is why I had said so," Kumaraswamy said.

In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 seats and 80 seats.

Ever since the Congress-JD(S) jointly formed the government in in May last year, there have been murmurs in power corridors over the coalition.

