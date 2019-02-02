Former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra's grandson quits JD (U)

JUST IN
Mohajirs, Pashtuns, Baloch team meet US Congressman, raise human rights violations in Pakistan

Former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra's grandson Rishi Mishra who was an MLA of JD (U) quit the party.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Mishra said, "Now it has become very difficult to work in JD (U). People of my constituency had voted against the BJP in the previous election. How will I answer my voters? I do not have any problem with Nitish Kumar but working with BJP is an entirely different thing."

However, a source in JD (U) asserted that the reason for Mishra's exist is different from his claim. He asserted, "Mishra is leaving the party because this time that seat will go to BJP, as they already have a sitting MLA there, so there is absolutely no chance for him."

Mishra is likely to join the Congress party later today.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 10:57 IST

