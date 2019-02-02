Terror suspect Abdul Matin arrested in Mallapuram, to be produced in court today

A joint operation by the Special Task Force and the led to the arrest of terror suspect from Kerala's Mallapuram on Friday.

Matin, an active member of the terror outfit (JMB), will be produced in court today.

Hailing from Assam's district, Matin is one of the 15 trainees from the Simulia Madrasa and Mokimnagar Madrasa in West Bengal's district. He was trained along with Nasirullah, a JMB terrorist, who is also an accused in the 2014 Khagragarh blast in

Apart from Nasirullah, Matin is a known associate of other JMB members like Moulana Yousuf, the alleged mastermind of the blast, Sahidul Islam, Jahidul Islam among others.

The blast was conducted in the Khagragarh locality of in October 2014 and two JMB leaders were reportedly killed. The had seized a huge cache of explosives, including IEDs and RDX from the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)