CBI court turns down Peter Mukerjea's bail plea

A here on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Peter Mukerjea, an accused in Sheena Bohra murder case.

"We were seeking on the medical grounds. We argued in the court that after the bypass surgery, sending him back to the jail would be dangerous as he would be prone to infections," told ANI over the phone.

JC Jagdale did not accept the arguments and turned down the plea.

On March 17, was admitted to the after he complained of chest pain.

"He was admitted to the hospital following a complaint of chest pain. He is being treated by specialists and is completely stable now," Dr Sanjay Surase, at Jamshedjee Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital had said.

Peter, who is currently lodged in Authur Road jail, is accused of murdering his daughter over a financial dispute in 2012. The came to the fore three years later, in 2015, for which Peter was charged for conspiracy.

Peter's wife is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in The trial, in this case, is underway at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)