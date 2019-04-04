PM Modi 'ageing', hence 'lying': Rahul Gandhi in Nagpur

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the people, claiming that he is doing so as "he is ageing" and "wants to do everything in haste".
About himself, Rahul said he "will not lie" to the public as he wants to have a "long-term relationship" with the people.
"In 2014, he (PM Modi) made a lot of promises. He promised jobs for 2 crore youth, 15 lakh rupees in bank accounts. But now his truth has come out in front of all. I speak the truth because I want a long term relation with you. I want to work with you people for 10, 15, 20 years. Hence I will not lie with you. Modi ji is ageing and is panicky and so he wants to do everything in haste. Hence he lies," Rahul said addressing a rally here.
He said while Modi only makes "false promises", the Congress party does work.
Speaking about the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee programme of Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) , Rahul said his party decided on the scheme as "Modi had made a false promise" on depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts.
"We thought we should try to fulfil it. I did not know how much money can be deposited in a person's bank account. I asked economists to give me a number. I asked them as to how much money we can deposit in the bank accounts of poor without harming India's economy," the Congress leader added.
Describing NYAY as the "surgical strike" on poverty, he gave the example of Arjun, a character from epic Mahabharata.
"Just like Arjun had focus only on the eye of the fish, I have seen my target and will hit it with my arrow," the Congress chief said.
"In five years, Congress will put 3.6 lakh rupees in the accounts of all the 20 per cent poorest people of the country," he said.
Nagpur parliamentary constituency is currently represented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He will be contesting against the Congress' Nana Patole who quit BJP to join Congress last year.
Maharashtra will vote for Lok Sabha polls in the first four phases, April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
