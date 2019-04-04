PM Modi 'ageing', hence 'lying': Rahul Gandhi in Nagpur

on Thursday accused Modi of lying to the people, claiming that he is doing so as "he is ageing" and "wants to do everything in haste".

About himself, Rahul said he "will not lie" to the public as he wants to have a "long-term relationship" with the people.

"In 2014, he (PM Modi) made a lot of promises. He promised jobs for 2 crore youth, 15 lakh rupees in But now his truth has come out in front of all. I speak the truth because I want a long term relation with you. I want to work with you people for 10, 15, 20 years. Hence I will not lie with you. Modi ji is ageing and is panicky and so he wants to do everything in haste. Hence he lies," Rahul said addressing a rally here.

He said while Modi only makes "false promises", the party does work.

Speaking about the Congress' proposed minimum income guarantee programme of Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) , Rahul said his party decided on the scheme as "Modi had made a false promise" on depositing Rs 15 lakh in

"We thought we should try to fulfil it. I did not know how much money can be deposited in a person's I asked economists to give me a number. I asked them as to how much money we can deposit in the of poor without harming India's economy," the added.

Describing NYAY as the "surgical strike" on poverty, he gave the example of Arjun, a character from epic Mahabharata.

"Just like Arjun had focus only on the eye of the fish, I have seen my target and will hit it with my arrow," the Congress said.

"In five years, Congress will put 3.6 lakh rupees in the accounts of all the 20 per cent poorest people of the country," he said.

parliamentary constituency is currently represented by He will be contesting against the Congress' who quit BJP to join Congress last year.

will vote for Lok Sabha polls in the first four phases, April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

