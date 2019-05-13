CBI raids 22 education institutions in connection with multi-crore scholarship scam

-
ALSO READ
BJP's new ally for LS polls is CBI: TMC on raids at BS Hooda's residence
CBI scrutinising documents recovered during raids on Hooda, others in land allocation case
CBI files chargesheet against ex-Haryana CM Hooda, Cong leader Vora in AJL land allotment case
States cannot deny entry to CBI to probe cases referred by courts: Govt
Hooda, Vora gets bail in AJL case
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at 22 educational institutions in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh in connection with a multi-crore scholarship scam.
The raids were carried out after the agency registered a case against unknown officials for misappropriation of scholarships meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class and Minority community to the tune of Rs 250 crore, a CBI spokesman said.
The funds, meant to be transferred to the accounts of the students, were allegedly siphoned off to other accounts.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU