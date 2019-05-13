CBI raids 22 education institutions in connection with multi-crore scholarship scam

The (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at 22 educational institutions in Punjab, Haryana, and in connection with a multi-crore scholarship scam.

The raids were carried out after the agency registered a case against unknown officials for misappropriation of scholarships meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class and Minority community to the tune of Rs 250 crore, a CBI said.

The funds, meant to be transferred to the accounts of the students, were allegedly siphoned off to other accounts.

