Saket Court gang war: Delhi Police arrests 3 for killing gangster Prince

Just a week after the alleged murder of a local gangster during a gang war near the Saket court, the Delhi Police on Monday nabbed three persons in connection with the case.
The accused persons have been identified as Badal, Satender and Asfak Ahmad for allegedly hatching and executing the conspiracy of murder of local gangster Prince alias Bihari. Four mobile phones and one motorcycle used in the alleged crime were recovered from their possession.
"During the interrogation, it was revealed that victim Prince had rivalry with Rohit Choudhary as Prince had in recent past threatened and abused him publicly, following which Choudhary was trying to eliminate him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Dr G Ram Gopal Naik.
In the first two attempts, Prince had escaped their clutches but the third time Rohit and his associates made a full-proof plan to eliminate him.
"On the fateful day (May 6), Prince, who had come to Saket Court, was being closely monitored and followed by Badal, Asfak Ahmad and Satender. Later, Prince was intercepted and was fired upon indiscriminately resulting into his death," Naik added.
Information was received on May 12 that a criminal named Badal, who was involved in the crime would come to Government Boys Senior Secondary in Khanpur to cast his vote. Accordingly, a team was formed and a trap was laid at the specific place of information.
At about 1 p.m., one person who was later identified as Badal was apprehended by the police on the basis of the information received by them. "In pursuance of his disclosure statement, two of his other associates Satender and Asfak Ahmed who were also involved in the crime were arrested later," Naik stated.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
