Bandipora rape case: 47 security personnel injured in clashes on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

Over 40 security personnel deployed in area of and Kashmir were injured on Monday in stone pelting by protestors, demonstrating the rape of a minor in Sumbal area of North Kashmir's district last week.

A total of 47 security personnel, including an commandant of the SSB, deployed on the Highway in parts of Baramulla were injured in the incident today, police said.

"Seven miscreants were also injured but all are stable," police said.

Over the past week, has been witnessing unrest and protests over the rape of the three-year-old on May 9. Police have reportedly arrested the accused, who hails from the same area.

Earlier on Monday, and Kashmir Governor expressed pain on the extremely heinous incident of rape of the minor girl in Bandipora and directed the police to "ensure culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act".

Former chief ministers and have also condemned the incident, calling for speedy justice.

Mufti took to to say she was "mortified" to hear about the rape and said in "times like these, Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death."

too posted on and called the rape "a travesty."

Tagging the and Kashmir Police in the tweet, he wrote: "Must ensure a speedy investigation with only one consideration and that is to identify the guilty, prepare a watertight case and ensure exemplary punishment to those responsible.

