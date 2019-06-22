CBI registers case against IAF officials, Swiss firm, others alleging corruption

The (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against unknown officials of the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence, and Switzerland-based Limited for alleged irregularities in the procurement of 75 basic trainer in 2009.

The investigating agency has alleged kickbacks to the tune of Rs. 339 crore were paid in the deal.

The CBI on Friday also carried out late night searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said.

The probe agency has flagged the Swizz-based company as an accused in the Rs 339 crore contract for 75 basic trainer from signed in 2009, citing irregularities and incorrect price calculations.

More details in this regard are awaited.

