JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rajasthan: 12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok challenge in Kota
Business Standard

Telangana: KCR inaugurates world's largest irrigation project

ANI  |  Politics 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday inaugurated the world's largest lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, here in Bhupalpally district.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Devendra Fadnavis and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, respectively, were also present at the occasion.

On Thursday, Director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), B Srinivas Reddy, told ANI that MEIL has successfully engineered the world's biggest pumping scheme in India. "To achieve that, we used world-class technology involving the best agencies that have delivered quality," he said.

"The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation (KLIP) Project would cater irrigation water to 37.08 lakh acres of land; another 18.82 lakh acres of command area will be stabilized with it. The project requires 7152 MW of electricity to pump 3 TMCs of water daily," he added.

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. It will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in the district of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU