Telangana: KCR inaugurates world's largest irrigation project

Chief Minister K Rao on Friday inaugurated the world's largest lift irrigation scheme, Lift Irrigation project, here in district.

Chief Ministers of and Andhra Pradesh, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, respectively, were also present at the occasion.

On Thursday, of and (MEIL), B Srinivas Reddy, told ANI that MEIL has successfully engineered the world's biggest pumping scheme in "To achieve that, we used world-class technology involving the best agencies that have delivered quality," he said.

"The Lift Irrigation (KLIP) Project would cater irrigation water to 37.08 lakh acres of land; another 18.82 lakh acres of command area will be stabilized with it. The project requires 7152 MW of to pump 3 TMCs of water daily," he added.

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. It will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in the district of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy.

