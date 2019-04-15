CCEA approves proposal to extend duration of new urea policy from April 1

-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, has approved a proposal to extend the duration of New Urea Policy-2015, from April 1 till further orders.
The extension will not apply to the provisions which were amended by a notification dated March 28, 2018, read a statement issued on Monday.
This approval will help in continuing usual operations and regular supply of urea to the farmers.
