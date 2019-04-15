CCEA approves proposal to extend duration of new urea policy from April 1

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, has approved a proposal to extend the duration of New Policy-2015, from April 1 till further orders.

The extension will not apply to the provisions which were amended by a notification dated March 28, 2018, read a statement issued on Monday.

This approval will help in continuing usual operations and regular supply of to the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)