CCEA approves proposal to extend duration of new urea policy from April 1

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, has approved a proposal to extend the duration of New Urea Policy-2015, from April 1 till further orders.

The extension will not apply to the provisions which were amended by a notification dated March 28, 2018, read a statement issued on Monday.

This approval will help in continuing usual operations and regular supply of urea to the farmers.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 14:55 IST

