CCP to open key meeting today to discuss Xi Jinping's enhanced authority

China's Communist Party will be holding the 6th plenary session of the Central Committee from Monday to discuss resolution that would help enhance the authority of President Xi Jinping.
A four-day meeting will be held in Beijing and along with Xi, other top leaders will attend the gathering, together with more than 300 officials, reported NHK World.
During the session, President Xi and other leaders will form key policies and make personnel decisions. They will also deliberate on a key resolution aimed at comprehensively reviewing the history of the Communist Party.
Such resolutions have been adopted only twice, in 1945 and 1981. Experts say the resolutions helped former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping consolidate their power, reported NHK World.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the party's founding. The latest move is seen as an attempt by the current leadership to set the stage for President Xi to be re-elected at the party's congress next year, for a rare third term.
