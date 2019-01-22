CCS approves ECHS membership to Assam Rifles pensioners, dependents

Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday approved ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme) membership to Assam Rifles pensioners and their dependents residing in India and Nepal, subject to certain specific conditions.
The CCS approval will benefit more than 3 lakh beneficiaries.
As per MHA records, there are over 92,000 Assam Rifles pensioners including about 27,000 residing in Nepal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU