Defamation case against Jairam Ramesh, 2 others: Witnesses to record statements on Jan 30

A on Tuesday ordered the recording of statements by witnesses on January 30 in the criminal complaint filed by Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son against and two journalists.

The matter was heard by (ACMM) of Samar Vishal.

In his petition, Vivek, a UK and an Overseas Citizen of India, said Ramesh and Caravan (through Chief editor) magazine as well as the of an article in it had "deliberately maligned and defamed" him "seemingly to settle scores" with his father

Doval's DP during the course of hearing informed the court that there are three witnesses in the case including complainant The other two include Amit Sharma, who is the business partner of Doval and who is Doval's friend.

" or paradise papers were a leaked database, not everything was wrong. Hedge funds are not illegal. It got famous because of the former It is an innuendo that people investing in it are of dubious character. This hedge fund operated in for six months. The administrative link between and his brother is false," said, DP told the bench further.

informed the bench that the article portrays that the entire black money of the country has come through the funds of his client. He added that the headline of the article is demeaning the context in the whole of the country.

"The chart given in the article is false. It is absolutely wrong that there were administrative links between my brother's company and my startup," DP Singh said further.

Vivek Doval through his said, "The incident has shaken the belief of people around me. I am being questioned by my family and investors." His DP Singh also told the court that Caravan's article full of innuendos, title "D Company", which commonly refers to the popular gangster Dawood's companies.

Ahe complainant said Ramesh and the

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)