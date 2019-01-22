J-K: 6 terrorists killed in two encounters

Six terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in and districts of on Tuesday.

"Three terrorists each have been killed in the two encounters. Arms and ammunition recovered from their possession. Both encounters took place in open area hideouts. Security forces managed these operations very well," of Police (IGP) Kashmir, SP told ANI.

According to former of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid, the neutralized terrorists in the encounter included an IPS officer's brother Shamsul Haq, who had joined militant ranks some months ago.

However, the police refused to confirm this, with sources saying that the antecedents of the slain terrorists are being verified.

After the encounter, clashes erupted between stone-pelters and the security forces during which four photo journalists, covering the developments,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)