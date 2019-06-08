CCTV footage helps police arrest 3 minors linked to multiple burglaries

With the help of footage from 80 CCTV cameras, police have apprehended three minors in a burglary incident at Gufa Mandir and Bagh. Several stolen articles were recovered from the trio.

The police were examining footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area under 'Nigehban Scheme' when they spotted the three boys going inside Gufa Mandir.

The minors stole battery, 'nag', 'kalash', 'danpatra', copper 'lota', 'balti', etc. from the temple and went towards Jahangirpuri, the video revealed.

The trio had earlier stolen a 'Rehri' from Delhi's Singhalpur in Bagh.

The police then gathered local intelligence to establish the identity of the accused persons, which led to the arrest of three minors. All three arrested are residents of Bagh,

Owner of the shop from where some stolen items were recovered is absconding.

Further investigation is underway.

