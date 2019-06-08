Here is how Jagan Reddy's Cabinet looks like

YS Jaganmohan on Saturday took charge of the government in the state with the swearing in of 25 cabinet ministers, five amongst which will be his deputies.

had promised to make one deputy CM from each community which he fulfilled.

From the ST quota, Kurupam MLA Pamula was made the deputy CM and given the portfolio of Welfare. While in the SC category, Pilli was made the deputy CM and allotted Revenue, Registration and Stamps portfolio.

was made the deputy CM from the Kapu community and allotted the Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education portfolios.

K Narayana Swamy (Kuruba caste) was made deputy CM from the Other Backward Class and allotted Excise and Commercial Taxes portfolios, while under the minority quota, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari was made the deputy CM and given the portfolio of Minority Welfare.

Among the others, Dharmana was allotted Road and Building, Botcha SatyaNarayana was allotted Urban development and Municipal Administration, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao was given Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Kurasala Kannababu-Agriculture and Cooperation, Viswarupu Pinipe got Social Welfare and Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju was given Housing.

Women ministers such as Taneti Vanita got Women and Child Welfare, Mekathothi Sucharitha got Home and Disaster Management. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana was given Animal Husbandry, Audimulapu Suresh got Education Ministry, while Mekapati Goutham got Industries, Commerce and with Bugganna Rajendranath being allotted Finance, Planning and Legislative affairs.

Balineni has been allotted Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology and got Irrigation ministry under the government led by Reddy.

Jagan Reddy was sworn-in as on May 30 in a grand ceremony at the in

Reddy, 46, led his party to a huge victory in the recently held state and elections in the state.

The YSR won 151 of 175 seats in the Assembly, wiping out N Chandrababu Naidu's and 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

