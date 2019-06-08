Senior journalist Feeroz Ashraf dies in road mishap in Mumbai

Feeroz died in a road accident here last night.

was hit by a speeding autorickshaw near his residence in Jogeshwari West here.

He was taken to where he was declared brought dead. The auto, which hit him, is yet to be identified.

The funeral was done today at Malad graveyard.

used to write regular columns in Nav Bharat Times and several other newspapers. He was also a guest faculty at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)