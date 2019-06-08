Senior journalist Feeroz Ashraf dies in road mishap in Mumbai

-
Senior journalist and writer Feeroz Ashraf died in a road accident here last night.
Ashraf was hit by a speeding autorickshaw near his residence in Jogeshwari West here.
He was taken to Nanavati Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The auto, which hit him, is yet to be identified.
The funeral was done today at Malad graveyard.
Ashraf used to write regular columns in Nav Bharat Times and several other newspapers. He was also a guest faculty at the Mumbai University.
