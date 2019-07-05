Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

"Railways have decided to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by two hours and 35 minutes, with effect from November 2," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer.

Poorna Express will now leave Pune every Saturday at 9.55 pm, instead of 11.30 and reach Ernakulam on Monday at 3.50 am, instead of 8.00 am.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)