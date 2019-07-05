Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

-
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".
As a part of the State School Education Board pilot project, students will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day.
Speaking to ANI, Education Board Secretary Rajeev Kumar, said: "Students will do sit-ups with hands on their ears during the morning assembly. This will sharpen their brain and help in retainment of the memory."
The project will be kick-started in Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani district on a pilot basis. Students will start to perform 'super brain yoga' in the next few days after schools reopen Monday onwards.
"This will not be levied as a punishment. It is super brain yoga. It has been scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency," he added.
