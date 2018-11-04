'Centre brought Triple Talaq ordinance but did nothing on Ram Temple'

-
Spiritual leader Jagadguru Ramabhadracarya lashed out at the Centre over the ongoing Ram-Temple-Babri Masjid conflict in Ayodhya, and asked why the union government did not do anything on the issue, when an ordinance was brought by them on the Muslim practice of Triple Talaq.
Launching an attack on the central government, he further asserted that 'the community is losing its patience now', "All are our own people but when they behave like others, we feel astonished. They can bring an ordinance on Triple Talaq but what is being done for us. It has been more than four years since he (Narendra Modi) became Prime Minister, if at least he had visited Ayodhya once, we would have felt good. Now our patience is wearing thin."
Speaking to media persons after attending the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti congregation of saints and seers, he said, "Today some decision will be taken. We have to pressurise the government for bringing an ordinance. It doesn't matter if the government remains or not but Ram temple has to be there. Before 6 December some honorable decision will be taken. Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. There are two ways, either there can be an understanding for the construction of Ram Temple or an ordinance has to be brought."
Furthermore, Ramabhadracarya asserted that an honourable solution for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should come before December 6, adding that the Sant Samiti will announce a firm decision on the issue today.
During his address, he also outlined the duration of the movement. "I have been associated with Ram Mandir movement since its beginning. In all these years we have seen a lot of struggle. We have seen people laying out their lives for the cause; we also witnessed the demolition of the structure. We have seen a majority government, we have a lot of hopes but I don't know what to say now."
He also criticised both the central government and the Supreme Court and called for a revolution.
"We all are very worried. We got majority votes for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and have one expectation that they will solve the issue. But nothing happened; I can see everything going opposite. Today my only submission is that all saints must get together to take a firm decision. We can tolerate no more insult. The court is doing what it is doing, but I want to ask why the case is constantly being deferred. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi didn't give even four minutes to Ram Temple hearing last time, we want to ask why this discrimination with it. It is because probably they have considered us weak. Now it is time to stop giving call for peace and let there be a revolution. The decision of the temple must be taken before 6 December," he asserted.
In 2003, Jagadguru Ramabhadracarya had also deposed as an expert witness for religious matters in the Allahabad High Court.
On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.
